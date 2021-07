Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Heavyweight +67kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 27, 2021. Milica Mandic of Serbia celebrates winning gold with the Serbian flag REUTERS/Murad Sezer

CHIBA, Japan, July 27 (Reuters) - Serbia's Milica Mandic beat South Korea's Lee Dabin to take the women's taekwondo +67kg category gold medal on Tuesday.

It was her second gold after a win at the London Games in 2012.

Britain's Bianca Walkden and France's Althea Laurin took the bronze medals.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, editing by Ed Osmond

