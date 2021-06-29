Tearful Serena retires from Wimbledon after first-round injury

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after sustaining an injury during her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Sixth seed Serena Williams retired injured from her Wimbledon first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Tuesday.

The seven-times Wimbledon champion went off court for treatment while 3-2 up in the opening set but the American was in tears when she tried to resume and with the score at 3-3 could go no further.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

