Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Djokovic

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) said on Sunday it respected the decision of Australia's Federal Court to uphold Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation which has ruled the defending champion out of the Australian Open.

"Tennis Australia respects the decision of the Federal Court," TA, the organisers of the Grand Slam, said in a statement.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Angus MacSwan

