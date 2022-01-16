Sports1 minute read
Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Djokovic
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) said on Sunday it respected the decision of Australia's Federal Court to uphold Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation which has ruled the defending champion out of the Australian Open.
"Tennis Australia respects the decision of the Federal Court," TA, the organisers of the Grand Slam, said in a statement.
Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.