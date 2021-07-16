Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tennis-Australia's De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his third round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his scheduled departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee announced on Friday.

The world No. 15 returned the positive test in Spain before he was due to fly to Japan, said David Hughes, the AOC's chief medical officer.

"I don't want to specifically talk about his medical information," Hughes told a new conference.

Hughes said the 22-year-old had tested negative on July 5 after leaving the Wimbledon bubble three days earlier.

De Minaur then flew to Spain, where he developed symptoms and tested positive.

The Olympics are due to open on July 23, with the first round of the tennis tournament starting a day later.

The event his been hit by a series of high-profile withdrawals, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal.

Reporting by Pak Yiu; Writing by Michael Church; Editing by Peter Rutherford

