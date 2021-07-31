Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Tennis-Brazilians save four match points to earn bronze in women's doubles

1 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Women's Doubles - Bronze medal match - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Laura Pigossi of Brazil and Luisa Stefani of Brazil celebrate after winning their bronze medal match against Elena Vesnina of the Russian Olympic Committee and Veronika Kudermetova of the Russian Olympic Committee.REUTERS/Yara Nardi

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani saved four match points against Wimbledon runners-up Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina to snatch the Olympic women's doubles bronze medal on Saturday.

The Brazilians, with tears in their eyes at the end of the match, crowned a stellar week, coming from a set down and trailing 5-9 in the tiebreak to win six consecutive points and beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) pair 4-6 6-4 11-9.

It was Brazil's first Olympic tennis medal.

Vesnina, bidding to win her second Olympic medal after gold in the women's doubles in 2016, can make amends when she teams up with Aslan Karatsev against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev in an all-ROC mixed doubles final on Sunday.

Russian athletes have been banned from using their flag or anthem over the country's doping scandals. They are identified as athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:10 AM UTCBiles withdraws from two finals, Ledecky and Dressel light up the pool

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from two more finals in Tokyo on Saturday, leaving it unclear whether she will make another appearance at the Games, while swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caleb Dressel recovered some lost lustre for America in the pool.

SportsAthletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final
SportsMLB roundup: Joey Votto homers for 7th game in row
SportsTriathlon-Team triumph feels extra special as Brownlee gets his gold
SportsAthletics-Post-Bolt era in 100m begins in Tokyo