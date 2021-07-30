Tennis-Djokovic downed by Zverev in men's semi-final upset

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Men's Singles - Semifinal - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks off after losing his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany REUTERS/Mike Segar

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-1 by Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Tokyo Games, dashing the Serbian's dream of winning his first singles gold medal and completing a Golden Slam.

Djokovic had been aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, matching the feat Steffi Graf achieved in 1988.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff

