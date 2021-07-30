Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tennis-Djokovic downed by Zverev in men's semi-final upset

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-1 by Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Tokyo Games, dashing the Serbian's dream of winning his first singles gold medal and completing a Golden Slam.

Djokovic had been aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, matching the feat Steffi Graf achieved in 1988.

