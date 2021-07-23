Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tennis-Osaka's opening match moved to Sunday at organisers' request - ITF

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis Training - Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021 - Naomi Osaka of Japan during training. REUTERS/Mike Segar

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka has had her opening match in the Olympic women's singles event pushed back by a day to Sunday following a request from Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Tennis Federation confirmed to Reuters.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who is returning to tennis after a two-month mental health break, was scheduled to kick off Olympic proceedings on Saturday against China's Saisai Zheng on the main showcourt at the Ariake Tennis Park.

"The request came from Tokyo 2020 organisers to move her match to Sunday," an ITF spokesperson said.

There was no reason given for the switch.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford

