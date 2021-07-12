Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

2 minute read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first-round match against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

July 12 (Reuters) - Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls.

The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc's (MAT.O) push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

"It's such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world. I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big," Osaka, who grew up idolizing 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, said in a statement.

Mattel's tie-up with Japan's Osaka is the latest example of brands becoming more comfortable with taking a stand on social issues and banking on partnerships with female athletes to pull in new customers.

In April, Gap Inc's (GPS.N) Athleta brand signed four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles for a new apparel partnership, with a focus on diversity and inclusion. read more

Mattel also has Barbie dolls modeled on U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

"Barbie is committed to celebrating real-life role models... remarkable women who are breaking boundaries and inspiring the next generation," Mattel said in a statement, announcing the Osaka doll that is sporting a Nike tennis outfit and a racket.

Osaka, who did not compete in the Wimbledon championships for personal reasons, following her withdrawal from the French Open for a mental health break, will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:16 PM UTCAnalysis: Japan's Ohtani could soon emerge as new face of MLB

Shohei Ohtani has proved this year that the hype ahead of his MLB debut in 2018 was not overblown but, while the Japanese two-way standout has arrived as a must-see player, marketing experts say he is not yet the global star the league craves.

SportsDjokovic becomes first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win
SportsMLB roundup: Marlins' Pablo Lopez fans MLB-record first 9 batters
SportsItalian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama
SportsState of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near