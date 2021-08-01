Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Tennis-Top-seeded Czech team win women's doubles gold over Swiss pair

2 minute read
1/3

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Women's Doubles - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Fellow gold medallist Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic awards teammate Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic her gold medal REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5 6-1 in the women's doubles tennis final in Tokyo on Sunday to clinch their country's first Olympic gold in the sport.

The victory for the top-seeded Czech team and three-time Grand Slam champions put an end to Bencic's dream of making it a Swiss double golden success, after she triumphed in the women's singles final a day earlier over Krejcikova and Siniakova's compatriot Marketa Vondrousova. read more

But it helps continue a dream summer for Krejcikova who took home both the women's singles and doubles trophies at this year's French Open. She and Siniakova also won the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon.

Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani won the bronze on Saturday, claiming their country's first tennis medal with a win over Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:47 AM UTCOrganisers probe drinking incident as Tokyo sizzles

Tokyo sizzled and tempers boiled over on Sunday as the Olympic Games lurched into another drama when organisers said they were investigating an incident of athletes drinking together at the Village.

SportsBoxing-France's Aliev protests with sit-in after disqualification
SportsGymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final
SportsREVIEW Olympics-Swimming-Heroes, rivals, records, Tokyo swimming had it all
SportsMLB roundup: Rays take over first in the AL East