Tennis-World No.1 Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the third set during his final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Paul Childs

July 11 (Reuters) - Serbia's Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games.

"I'll have to think about it," the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games.

"But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

