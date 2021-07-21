Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Thai MotoGP round cancelled due to COVID-19

1 minute read

July 21 (Reuters) - Motorcycling's Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.

The race, initially set to be the 16th round of the season, had been scheduled for Oct. 15-17.

"Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said in a statement, adding that it is working on a replacement race.

Thailand has recorded more than 420,000 COVID-19 infections and 3,408 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The Thai Grand Prix is the third Asian race to be cancelled due to COVID-19 following the Australian and Japanese rounds. The Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled, with the Styrian Grand Prix added in its place.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:11 AM UTCMilwaukee wins first NBA title since 1971, Antetokounmpo named Finals MVP

The Milwaukee Bucks, powered by a masterpiece from Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, ended their 50-year wait for a second NBA championship with a 105-98 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

SportsJapan win softball opener as Games 'of hope' begin
SportsSoccer-Sweden's women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener
SportsMLB roundup: Will Smith's walk-off homer caps Dodgers' rally
SportsThai MotoGP round cancelled due to COVID-19

Motorcycling's Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.