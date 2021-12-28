Sports
Thiem out of Australian Open with wrist injury
MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year.
Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Gareth Jones
