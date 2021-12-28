Thiem out of Australian Open with wrist injury

Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts in action during his first round match against Spain's Pablo Andujar. Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2021; REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.