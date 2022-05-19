Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League meet

Athletics - Muller Indoor Grand Prix - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - February 19, 2022 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah after winning the women's 60m Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

May 19 (Reuters) - Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from this weekend's Birmingham Diamond League meet after she experienced discomfort in training, her management agency said on Thursday.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah was set to run in the 100m in an eagerly awaited contest along with Tokyo bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who won 100m silver at the 2019 world championships.

Thompson-Herah had a stellar 2021 where she also won the 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo, and she came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 100m world record at a Diamond League meeting.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

