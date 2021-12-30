Three NZ Olympians test positive for COVID-19 in Canada - reports

Snowboard Slopestyle winner Zoi Sadowski Synnott durning the finals of the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships. Mar 12, 2021; Aspen, Colorado, USA; Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive for COVID-19 five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported on Thursday.

Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The athletes were preparing for the Dec. 30-Jan. 1 World Cup events in Calgary, Canada and have reported mild symptoms, New Zealand's 1News said.

The Beijing Games begin on Feb. 4.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.