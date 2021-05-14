Three players were among the 10 positive COVID-19 cases in the weekly test results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

It's a significant jump from the previous week, when zero players and just one alternate-site staff member tested positive.

Out of a total of 10,629 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, Friday's numbers equate to a positive rate of 0.09 percent.

To date, there have been 54 positive tests (30 players and 24 staff members) out of 156,276 monitoring tests for a positive rate of 0.03 percent.

Twenty-two different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.

--Field Level Media

