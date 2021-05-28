Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Three positives in latest round of MLB COVID-19 testing

One major league player was among the three positive COVID-19 cases in the weekly test results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

One Triple-A player and one staff member also tested positive.

Out of a total of 9,676 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, Friday's numbers equate to a positive rate of 0.03 percent.

To date, there have been 62 positive tests (34 players and 28 staff members) out of 176,260 monitoring tests for a positive rate of 0.035 percent.

Twenty-three different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.

--Field Level Media

