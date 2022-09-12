Three Premier League games postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A sign with a picture of the queen is displayed in an office window, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Three Premier League matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the Premier League announced on Monday.

Chelsea's home game against Liverpool and Manchester United's home game against Leeds United have been postponed, it said. Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed, it added.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

