1 minute read
Three Premier League games postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Three Premier League matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the Premier League announced on Monday.
Chelsea's home game against Liverpool and Manchester United's home game against Leeds United have been postponed, it said. Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed, it added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.