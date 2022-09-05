Tiafoe knocks out Nadal in major U.S. Open upset

Sept 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Frances Tiafoe of the USA hits to Rafael Nadal of Spain on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

It was the first time this year that Nadal, who had been chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, has been beaten in a major.

The Spaniard triumphed at the Australian and French Opens before withdrawing with an abdominal injury before his semi-final at Wimbledon.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in New York, editing by Pritha Sarkar

