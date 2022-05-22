1 minute read
Tiger woods withdraws from PGA Championship
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TULSA, Oklahoma, May 21 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, tournament, organisers said, after a nightmare nine-over 79 third round in only his second event since a career-threatening car crash.
Woods told reporters at Southern Hills Country Club that he was feeling sore.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.