Titans cut John Simon, four others; 8th player hits COVID list

2021-08-29 23:45:09 GMT+00:00 - Veteran linebacker/defensive end John Simon was one of five players released by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Also released were safety Clayton Geathers, defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive back Nate Brooks and linebacker Cassh Maluia.

Running back Brian Hill was placed on injured reserve. He was injured during Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Also, center Ben Jones was placed on the COVID-19 list. He is the eighth current Tennessee player on the list, joining quarterback Ryan Tannehill, outside linebacker Harold Landry, tight end Geoff Swaim, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and wide receiver Racey McMath.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel also is out after a positive test, as are wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling. Vrabel said Sunday he hopes to be cleared to return by the middle of this week.

Simon, 30, signed with the Titans as a free agent in July. He has 277 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions (one returned for touchdown) in 97 games (52 starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2013), Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017) and New England Patriots (2018-20).

Simon started all 16 games for the Patriots last season and had 53 tackles and two sacks.

Geathers, 29, had one interception in 56 games (34 starts) with the Colts from 2015-19. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and signed with Tennessee earlier this month.

Hill, 25, has rushed for 982 yards and three touchdowns in 45 games (three starts) over four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Atlanta Falcons (2017-20). He signed with Tennessee in May.

--Field Level Media

