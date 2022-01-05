Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from IR

Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates following a 33-30 overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-05 18:44:45 GMT+00:00 - The Tennessee Titans designated running back Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve, clearing the way for his return to practice Wednesday.

The Titans (11-5) now have a 21-day window to activate the two-time NFL rushing champion to the 53-man roster.

Tennessee has already clinched the AFC South division title and can secure the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and home-field advantage with a road win Sunday against the Houston Texans (4-12).

Securing the bye week that comes with the No. 1 seed would give Henry until the weekend of Jan. 22-23 to get back into shape for the postseason.

Henry landed on IR on Nov. 1 with a broken bone in his right foot. Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans made their decision Wednesday after evaluating Henry's light workout on Monday.

Henry, 28, was leading the NFL in rushing with 937 yards at the time of the injury, sustained Oct. 31 against the Indianapolis Colts. He had surgery to repair the "Jones fracture" on Nov. 2.

--Field Level Media

