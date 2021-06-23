Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues

Seiko Hashimoto President of Tokyo 2020 speaks during a five-party meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo, Japan June 21, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public's concern over a "safe and secure" Games.

In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi Breweries had agreed with the organisers' decision.

