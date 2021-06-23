Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues

Seiko Hashimoto President of Tokyo 2020 speaks during a five-party meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo, Japan June 21, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public's concern over a "safe and secure" Games.

In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi Breweries had agreed with the organisers' decision.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

