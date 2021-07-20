Tokyo 2020 chief Muto does not rule out 11th-hour cancellation of Games

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan July 9, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - The head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, which starts on Friday.

Asked at a news conference if the Games might still be cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by John Stonestreet

