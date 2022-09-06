Tokyo 2020 ex-board member rearrested over fresh bribery allegations -Nikkei

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) then-board member Haruyuki Takahashi arrives at Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 board and a central figure in a growing bribery scandal around the Games, was arrested again on Tuesday on fresh allegations he received bribes from a sponsor company, according to Nikkei's website.

Local media reported that Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp (9468.T) paid 70 million yen ($498,000) to a company linked to Takahashi, who allegedly helped the company be selected as a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics. read more

($1 = 140.5700 yen)

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue

