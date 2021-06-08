Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tokyo 2020 may ask for further vaccine donations for Olympics, says CEO Muto

Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, answers a question from a journalist during a news conference after the IOC Executive Board Meeting, in Tokyo, Japan, May 12, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee may seek further vaccine donations ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled this summer, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday following an executive board meeting.

Muto also said that neither a further postponement nor a cancellation of the Summer Games were discussed at the meeting.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to start on July 23.

