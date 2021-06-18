Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tokyo 2020 organisers to discuss expert's report suggesting no spectators

People walk outside the security fence of Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) built for Tokyo Olympic Games, that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have received a report from the government's coronavirus adviser Shigeru Omi on how to host the Games during a pandemic, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

The report will be discussed during a coronavirus roundtable meeting held during the day, she added.

Local media have reported that Omi's report will include a suggestion that holding the Games without spectators would be least risky, while the government is keen to have spectators.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Shri Navaratnam

