Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Tokyo 2020 president considering cap of 10,000 spectators -paper

1 minute read

A general view of the Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) in Tokyo, Japan June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - The president of Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said in an interview she was considering adopting a cap of 10,000 spectators for Tokyo Olympic stadiums, the Sankei newspaper said on its web site on Thursday evening.

The final decision will be made at a meeting to be held as early as June 21 among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government, the paper said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:23 PM UTCU.S. name experienced Kelter, Doyle in women's Olympic sevens squad

USA Rugby named its squad for the women's Olympic rugby sevens on Thursday, with two veterans from the Rio Games among those hoping to bring home the Stars and Stripes' first-ever Olympic medal in the event.

SportsTokyo 2020 president considering cap of 10,000 spectators -paper
SportsNadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong career
SportsMLB roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's exit
SportsThiem withdraws from Tokyo Olympics with eye on defending U.S. Open crown