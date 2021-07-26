Tokyo Games organisers report 16 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Opening Round - Australia v Canada - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 24, 2021. Empty stands at the Yokohama Baseball Stadium as spectators are not allowed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Monday reported 16 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number since July 1 to 148.

The Games, which officially opened on Friday, are being held without fans as infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, with Tokyo recording 1,763 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.