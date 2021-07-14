Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Tokyo Games will be historic given challenges overcome, says Bach

1 minute read

IOC President Thomas Bach bows to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters on July 13, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Aoyama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the Tokyo Games, starting on July 23, will be historic for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach made the comment after holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · July 13, 2021 · 4:18 PM UTCU.S. to send second biggest team ever to Tokyo Games

The United States will send a team of 613 athletes to the Tokyo Summer Games, its second largest delegation ever for an Olympics, said the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday.

SportsEXCLUSIVE Athletics-Bolt tells Richardson to refocus and return after cannabis ban
SportsSuns' Paul says 'build a wall' to stop Antetokounmpo
SportsFederer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee setback
SportsScott says 'questionable' whether Olympics should go ahead