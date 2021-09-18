Skip to main content

Sports

Tokyo Marathon postponed, 2022 edition cancelled due to COVID-19

1 minute read
1/2

FILE PHOTO-Athletics - Tokyo Marathon 2019 - Tokyo, Japan - 03/03/19 - Runners at the start of the Tokyo Marathon 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until March and the 2022 edition cancelled due to the COVID-19 state of emergency in the capital, event organisers said.

The race was to have been held on Oct. 17 but has now been moved to March 6, the Tokyo Marathon Foundation said on its website on Friday.

"I would like to sincerely apologise not only to our runners and volunteers, but to everyone who has been looking forward to our event," said race director Tadaaki Hayano, according to Kyodo news service.

This is the second year in a row the event has been affected by the pandemic, with last year's marathon limited to elite runners.

Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · September 17, 2021 · 10:19 PM UTC

Pele in 'stable' condition after respiratory problems, hospital says

Brazil soccer legend Pele, 80, is in a "stable" condition after "respiratory instability" early on Friday led to him being admitted to an intensive care unit, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Sports
Former Vikings OT Steve Riley dies at 68

Steve Riley, who was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings and starred for the team as an offensive lineman over an 11-year NFL career, died Thursday, the team announced Friday. He was 68 years old.

Sports
Wrist injury forces Pliskova out of Ostrava tournament
Sports
Tokyo Marathon postponed, 2022 edition cancelled due to COVID-19
Sports
Reviewing U.S. Open final win felt like watching someone else-Raducanu