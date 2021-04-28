Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tokyo Olympics organisers have been flexible amid evolving global situation - IOC head

International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, have remained flexible in the face of the evolving global situation.

Bach also said in a statement issued on the occasion of a meeting to finalise rules for the Games in a set of "playbooks" that set out contagion prevention measures that the next version of the playbooks would be published in June, and were expected to be final.

