A policeman walks in front of the Olympic stadium during a typhoon, one day after the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases. Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, while the Paralympics are slated to start Aug. 24. Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.