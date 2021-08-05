TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's K1 500m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 5, 2021. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. men continued to sputter on the Olympic athletics track, failing to qualify in the 4x100 metres finals and suffering in an upset in the 110m hurdles, where they were odds-on favourites.

Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

U.S. TRACK WOES

Jamaica's Hansle Parchment upset the overwhelming favourite, Grant Holloway from the United States, in the 110 metres hurdles, leaving the Americans still without an individual running gold - a prize they have won in every Olympics they have entered since the inaugural 1896 Games. read more

The bedraggled U.S. 4x100 metres team failed to qualify for the final, as China and Jamaica led their heats. read more

Carl Lewis, the superstar sprinter of the 1980s and '90s, called his compatriots' performance "a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable".

BEST KIWI

Kayaker Lisa Carrington became New Zealand's most decorated Olympian, notching a sixth medal with a gold in the women's single 500 metres. read more

"It's something I never thought I'd be able to do," she said. "It's amazing."

SHOT PUT RECORDS

American Ryan Crouser broke his own shot put world record three times, wearing shades and a hat with the U.S. flag on it, gabbing gold with a mark of 23.30 metres. read more

Crouser donned a cowboy hat and celebrated with his countryman and silver medallist Joe Kovacs, draped in the Stars and Stripes. Crouser, from a family of throwers, held up a card reading "Grandpa, we did it, 2020 Olympic champion".

TRACK RECORDS

Sydney McLaughlin notched a huge world record in the women's 400m hurdles, beating fellow American Dalilah Muhammad as the super-fast track and new shoe technology continue to make a mockery of historical comparisons. read more

Kenya's Abel Kipsang smashed the Olympic men's 1,500 metres record with a blistering 3:31.65 in the semi-finals.

