Tokyo organisers ask public to stay away from road cycling, triathlon events

July 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organisers have asked the public to stay away from the Olympic road cycling and triathlon races to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections, they said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after organisers announced on Thursday that the July 23- Aug. 8 Tokyo Games would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games. read more

"The Tokyo Organising Committee... has decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating on roadsides during the forthcoming Olympic Cycling Road and Triathlon events, following an agreement reached at a Local Municipalities Working Group Meeting on 8 July and in view of the need to reduce the ongoing risk of COVID-19 infection," the statement said.

Organisers had previously requested the public to not gather on the streets for the marathon and race walk events at the Olympics in Sapporo. read more

