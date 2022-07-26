Tokyo prosecutors search home of ex-Olympic board member -Kyodo

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. General view of rainy weather conditions and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo seen inside the stadium REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have searched the home of ex-Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi in connection to suspected inappropriate payments made to him by clothes retailer Aoki Holdings Inc (8214.T), Kyodo reported on Tuesday.

The investigation is looking at whether payments of at least 45 million yen ($325,544) between 2017 and 2021 to a company run by Takahashi violated a law that prohibits public servants from taking money in relation to their positions. read more

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing

