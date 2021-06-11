Factbox: Tokyo's pandemic-hit Olympics in numbers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) leaders and the Japanese government appear set to press ahead with the Tokyo Games, delayed once due to COVID-19 outbreaks, despite worries the sporting extravaganza may trigger of a new wave of infections.

Here are five numbers to note on the Tokyo Olympics taking place in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

ZERO: number of foreign spectators

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for the Games amid public concerns over the coronavirus, organisers said in March.

The measure is set to hit hotels, restaurants and the transportation sector, and is likely to result in an economic loss of 151 billion yen ($1.38 billion), the Nomura Research Institute said.

The number of domestic spectators will be set by the end of June.

48%: ratio of Japanese public siding with cancellation

In a voter poll by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, 48% of respondents said the Olympics should be cancelled altogether.

In the same survey, 26% of those polled said the Games should be held without spectators, and 24% were for holding the event with an upper limit imposed on the number of spectators.

The ratio of those who believe the Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled altogether, however, was down from 59% a month ago, as the opening ceremony of the Games, set for July 23, draws near.

$15 billion: latest Olympics budget

The latest budget for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

of 1.6 trillion yen ($15 billion) is up 22% from the previous one compiled before the postponement, and more than twice as big as the estimated budget of 800 billion yen at the time of the bidding for holding the Games.

The bill is split three ways among the 2020 organisers, Tokyo Metropolitan government and Japan's central government, with the host city Tokyo covering the biggest chunk.

16: Vaccine doses administered per 100 people in Japan

About 16 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people in Japan, far below levels seen in the rest of G7 advanced economies, according to Our World in Data figures.

The number comes to 91 doses per 100 people in the United States and 69 in Germany.

The figures may not equal to the total number of people vaccinated as they receive multiple doses.

Some 80 percent of athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

230: number of doctors to be deployed for the Games per day

The Tokyo Games will rely on 230 doctors and 300 nurses a day, and the organisers have secured about 80% of the medical staff they need, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said.

There are nagging worries in the public that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan's already stretched medical system.

The number of athletes and Games-related officials visiting Japan has been more than halved from the originally estimated 180,000, and further reduction is being considered, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

($1 = 109 yen)

