Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce to end 13-year marriage















MIAMI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage, the seven-time Super Bowl winner said on Friday.

Brady, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said on Instagram they decided to end their marriage after "much consideration."

Brady and Bundchen have two children together - son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also father to son John with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The 45-year-old quarterback, who announced his retirement from American football in February but reversed his decision the following month, said ending their marriage was "painful and difficult."

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he added. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Bundchen, 42, said they had "amicably" finalized the divorce.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she said on Instagram.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls before moving to Tampa Bay in 2020 and leading the Bucs to a championship in his first season with the team.

But the future Hall of Famer's play this season has not reached his usual high standards the frustration coming out in explosive exchanges on the sidelines and the throwing of his helmet and a tablet.

The announcement follows the Buccaneers 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday that dropped the Tampa record to 3-5, a low mark in Brady's remarkable career.

During the game Brady, who has rewritten the quarterback record book, achieved an unwanted milestone becoming the most sacked quarterback in NFL history.

His erratic play sparked rumours of troubles at home which proved accurate.

A lightly regarded prospect coming out of college, Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft but made the most of his chance when it finally came and turned around the fortunes of the Patriots franchise.

At the start of the 2001 campaign Brady was an unknown backup but took over the starting role in the second game of the season after starter Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury. Brady never relinquished the role.

Brady led the Patriots to an 11-3 record that season, which culminated with an upset win over the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl where he was named the game’s MVP, beginning one of the greatest dynasties across any sport.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.