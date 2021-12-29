Tom Brady warned by NFL about throwing tablet on sideline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-29 03:02:33 GMT+00:00 - Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admitted Monday that he heard from the NFL about tossing a damaging a league-issued Microsoft tablet on the sideline during a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints beat the Bucs 9-0 on Dec. 19, the first time a Brady-led offense was shut out since 2006.

Worse yet for Brady, his tablet-breaking scene was aired during a nationally televised game.

"I did get a warning from the NFL on that," Brady said Monday on his SiriusXM podcast. "I can't throw another Surface, or else I get fined. Imagine that!"

Brady took his frustrations out on the Carolina Panthers last week, leading Tampa Bay to a 32-6 win Sunday. The defending Super Bowl champions clinched the NFC South title.

