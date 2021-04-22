Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tom Brady's assessment of jersey number rule: 'Dumb'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't impressed with the new rule approved by NFL owners that relaxes the jersey number limitations for a slew of positions, calling it "dumb" on Thursday.

NFL owners approved the rule change that now allows linebackers to wear any number between 1 and 59, defensive backs between 1 and 49, and defensive linemen any number between 50 and 79 as well as 90 to 99.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady posted to Instagram. "Going to make for a lot of bad football!

"Why not let the Lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys...why not wear the same number?...DUMB," Brady posted.

