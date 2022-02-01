Factbox: Tom Brady's records and career highlights
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Factbox on seven-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement on Tuesday following a career that spanned over two decades.
Name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr
Age: 44 (Born Aug. 3, 1977)
Education: University of Michigan
Year drafted: 2000
Seasons in the NFL: 22
MAJOR RECORDS
* Most Super Bowl wins in NFL history: 7 (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020)
* Most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history: 10
* Most Super Bowl MVP wins in NFL history: 5
* Most touchdown passes in NFL history: 624
* Most passing yards in NFL history: 84,520
* Most career regular-season wins in NFL history: 243
* Most playoff wins in NFL history: 35
* Most Pro Bowl selections in NFL history: 15
* First player in NFL history to win more than one title after turning 40
* Oldest player to appear in a Super Bowl: 43
* Youngest and oldest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl
* No single team has more Super Bowl wins than Brady (Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have won six each).
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
* Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft where he was the 199th overall pick.
* Brady became the starting quarterback after an injury to Drew Bledsoe in 2001.
* Spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots (an NFL record for quarterbacks) and he led the team to six Super Bowl titles, establishing a dynasty with head coach Bill Belichick.
* Joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In his first season, he guided the Bucs to their first Super Bowl title since 2003.
* His 5,316 passing yards (career high) and 43 passing touchdowns are the most by a player in their final season in NFL history.
* Only quarterback to make 600 career touchdown passes in the regular season.
* Never had a losing season with the Patriots or the Bucs as a starting quarterback.
