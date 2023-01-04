Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas















January 4 - Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.

The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) put together a near-perfect first half, after which they led by 18 points. Texas rallied after halftime, pulling to within 82-72 on Sir'Jabari Rice's three-point play with 9:12 to play and got its deficit to seven points on another Rice bucket and free throw two minutes later.

However, Kansas State never let the Longhorns cut further into its lead, expanding its advantage to 103-88 on Nowell's 3-pointer with 2:43 remaining before cruising to the finish line. Keyontae Johnson added 28 points for the Wildcats, who have won seven straight games.

Tyrese Hunter's career-high 29 points led the Longhorns (12-2, 1-1). Marcus Carr added 27 points, Rice tallied 16 and Timmy Allen contributed 10 in the loss, which snapped a six-game winning streak. Texas allowed 58 points in the first half, more than they had surrendered in five entire games this season.

No. 3 Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72

Dajuan Harris had a career-high 18 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range as the Jayhawks defeated the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) had a chance to take the lead in the final minute, but was unsuccessful. The Red Raiders, who saw their saw 29-game home winning streak snapped, were led by Kevin Obanor with 26 points. Pop Isaacs had 18, and Jaylon Tyson had 10.

Kansas (13-1, 2-0) had three other players score in double figures, including Jalen Wilson with 16 points. KJ Adams Jr. added 14 and Gradey Dick had 11. Kevin McCullar, who starred for Tech for the past three seasons, was held to seven points. He was booed every time he touched the ball.

No. 7 Alabama 84, Ole Miss 62

Brandon Miller scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack, and the Crimson Tide routed Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Mark Sears added 16 points, Jaden Bradley scored 14, Jahvon Quinerly had 11 and Noah Clowney 10 for the Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 SEC), who shot 46 percent (29 of 63) from the floor, 45 percent (9 of 20) on 3-pointers and 68 percent (17 of 25) on free throws.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 14 points, Daeshun Ruffin added 13 and Theo Akwuba had 11 to lead the Rebels (8-6, 0-2), who lost for the sixth time in eight games and fell to 0-2 in road games this season. Alabama opened a 21-point halftime lead and was never threatened in the second half.

No. 8 Tennessee 87, Mississippi State 53

Santiago Vescovi scored all 14 of his points in a 46-point first-half that helped the Volunteers beat the Bulldogs for the fourth straight time, winning easily in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC), who won their third straight game overall, shot 63 percent in the first half as they raced away for their 11th straight SEC home win and 24th consecutive overall at Rocky Top. In the blowout, Tennessee shot a blistering 69.2 percent (36 of 52) and made 12 of 21 3-pointers (57.1 percent).

Tyler Stevenson scored a season-high 15 points and made 7 of 10 shots for the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2), who were just 4 of 18 from distance and were outrebounded 34-19 in losing their third straight game.

Pitt 68, No. 11 Virginia 65

Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande each scored 16 points as the host Panthers rallied to upset the Cavaliers.

Pitt (11-4, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight games and is 4-0 in the ACC for the first time since their first season as conference members in 2013-14. Jamarius Burton added 15 points and Federiko Federiko had eight points and 11 rebounds for Pitt, which ended an eight-game losing streak in the series with Virginia.

The Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) saw their two-game winning streak end. Tony Bennett remains tied with Terry Holland for the most wins in Virginia history with 326.

No. 14 Wisconsin 63, Minnesota 60

Steven Crowl scored 17 points and Chucky Hepburn added 16 as the Badgers held off the Golden Gophers in a Big Ten matchup in Madison, Wis.

Ta'Lon Cooper's layup brought the Gophers within 63-60 with 27 seconds left. Minnesota rebounded Crowl's missed free throw with nine seconds remaining, but Hepburn came up with a steal before the Gophers could get off a last-second shot.

Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) played most of the game without Tyler Wahl, the team's leading scorer and rebounder. Wahl left with 11:10 left in the first half and did not return due to what was announced as a lower-body injury. Cooper scored 16 points, Dawson Garcia 14 and Jamison Battle 13 for Minnesota (6-7, 0-3).

Fresno State 71, No. 21 New Mexico 67

Isaih Moore made the go-ahead shot with 90 seconds left and recorded 16 points and eight rebounds to help host Fresno State upset No. 21 New Mexico. The Lobos (14-1, 2-1 Mountain West) were the last unbeaten team in the nation after top-ranked Purdue lost 65-64 to Rutgers on Monday night.

Isaiah Hill scored 14 points, Jemarl Baker Jr. added 13 points and Eduardo Andre contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1).

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 22 points and three steals for the Lobos. Morris Udeze registered 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jaelen House added 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.

