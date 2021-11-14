Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga handles No. 5 Texas

Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels forward Jesus Carralero (12) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-14 09:16:30 GMT+00:00 - Top-ranked Gonzaga, looking to take one final step this season and win its first NCAA title, rode a big performance from Drew Timme to turn back the No. 5 Texas Longhorns 86-74 on Saturday night in Spokane, Wash.

A unanimous AP Preseason All-American, Timme scored the first seven points for Gonzaga and had 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting as the Bulldogs built a 25-13 lead. He was a problem all night for Texas, finishing with a career-high 37 points on 15-for-19 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

Iowa State transfer Rasir Bolton added 16 for Gonzaga, which was unbeaten last season before falling to Baylor in the NCAA title game.

Anton Watson scored 10 points and Andrew Nembhard had nine points and eight assists.

The Bulldogs won their 28th consecutive regular-season game as coach Mark Few returned after completing a suspension for a September DUI.

No. 6 Michigan 77, Prairie View A&M 49

Eli Brooks scored 15 points and Caleb Houstan added 13 points to lead the Wolverines to a victory over the Panthers in the inaugural Coaches vs. Racism Roundball Classic at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Michigan (2-0) stormed out to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes, with Hunter Dickinson scoring the first seven. He finished with 11 points, all in the first half, and added 10 rebounds.

DeVante' Jones contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines, who had four of their five starters score in double figures.

No. 9 Duke 67, Campbell 56

Paolo Banchero scored 18 points and the Blue Devils benefited from strong defense down the stretch to withstand the Fighting Camels at Durham, N.C.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 15 points and Jeremy Roach had 14 points for Duke (3-0). Joey Baker drained three of the team's nine successful 3-point attempts while scoring 11 points.

Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson led Campbell with 18 points apiece. Jesus Carralero provided 12 points for the Camels (2-1), who made 6 of 23 shots from 3-point range.

No. 12 Memphis 90, North Carolina Central 51

Led by their phenom freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, the Tigers cruised past the Eagles.

Bates totaled 15 points and four rebounds, while Duren had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis (2-0) led wire to wire. Memphis shot 50 percent and went 7 of 19 from 3-point range, while the Eagles (0-2) finished at 26.2 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively.

Landers Nolley II, scored 12 points, Tyler Harris added 11 and Lester Quinones 10 for Memphis. Eric Boone was the lone NC Central player to score in double figures, finishing with 13 points to go along with five rebounds.

No. 21 Maryland 68, Vermont 57

Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell keyed a second-half surge as the Terrapins recovered from a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Catamounts in College Park, Md.

Ayala and Russell each scored 22 points, went 2-for-8 from 3-point range and had two assists to fuel Maryland's offense in a third straight win to open the season. Qudus Wahab and Donta Scott grabbed eight rebounds apiece, and Russell added five boards for the Terrapins (3-0).

Ben Shungu scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half to power Vermont (1-1) and put Maryland on upset alert. Shungu went 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from the arc. Isaiah Powell added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 24 UConn 89, Coppin State 54

Adama Sanogo had his way inside with 20 points and nine rebounds, while R.J. Cole added 16 points, as the Huskies rolled to a nonconference victory the Eagles at Hartford, Conn.

The Huskies (2-0) took advantage of a fatigued and road-weary Eagles team playing its fourth game in five days to start the season, all on the road. UConn took over midway through the first half and never looked back.

Tyrese Martin scored all 15 of his points in the first half for the Huskies, while Akok Akok scored 12 points and Jalen Gaffney had 11. Coppin State (0-4) did not have a player score in double figures, with Alex Rojas and Tyree Corbett scoring nine points each.

--Field Level Media

