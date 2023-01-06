Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Purdue escapes No. 24 Ohio State















January 6 - Fletcher Loyer hit the winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left as No. 1 Purdue defeated No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.

The Boilermakers trailed 69-68 before Loyer's trey, and the Buckeyes were unable to get off a final shot.

Zach Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points and Loyer had 11 for the Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten). The Boilermakers were coming off a 65-64 loss to Rutgers but equaled their best 15-game start in history.

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (10-4, 2-) with 21 points and Justice Sueing added 15.

No. 2 Houston 87, SMU 53

Freshman Jarace Walker scored a season-high-tying 23 points to lead five Cougars in double figures as Houston crushed the visiting Mustangs in American Athletic Conference play.

Walker shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds and three assists, while Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a game-high seven assists for Houston (15-1, 3-0), which won its sixth straight.

SMU (6-9, 1-1), which has dropped two of its past three games, was led by Efe Odigie, who had 14 points and five rebounds.

No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67

Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Wildcats fought past the Huskies' tough defense and rallied in Tucson, Ariz., for their 28th consecutive home victory.

Arizona (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) trailed by 14 in the first half and survived an 0-for-10 shooting start to the second half as Washington (9-7, 1-4) went up 50-43. Tubelis added four assists, a career-high four blocks and three steals. Arizona's Oumar Ballo chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Huskies pushed the Wildcats until the end, though, as Keion Brooks Jr. missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game in the final seconds. Brooks led his team with 16 points and nine rebounds, but the Huskies lost their 15th straight matchup against a ranked team. Cole Bajema also scored 16 for Washington.

No. 9 Gonzaga 77, San Francisco 75

Rasir Bolton's putback with eight seconds left allowed the Bulldogs to escape Northern California with a win over the host Dons.

Bolton, who scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, grabbed Drew Timme's missed shot and laid it in while being fouled by Tyrell Roberts. It marked the only time the Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) led since the game's first 90 seconds.

The Dons (11-7, 0-3) had a last chance to tie or win the game after Bolton missed his free throw, but they couldn't even get off a final shot. It was a bitter end to one of their best performances of the season, one that saw them lead 71-65 with little more than four minutes left.

No. 10 UCLA 60, USC 58

The second time was the charm for Jaylen Clark, who connected on his second 3-point attempt of the Bruins' game-winning possession to stave off the visiting Trojans' second-half rally in Los Angeles.

UCLA (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) coughed up an 18-point halftime lead because of a dismal shooting performance in the second half. The Bruins scored just 16 points after intermission, shooting 5-of-22 from the floor, 2-of-11 from deep and 4-of-10 at the foul line. Clark led the team with 15 points, followed by Jaime Jaquez Jr. and David Singleton with 12 apiece.

Reese Dixon-Waters had scored on a baby hook with 32 seconds remaining to give USC its first lead since the game's opening minute. He led the Trojans with 16 points, and Boogie Ellis was next with 10.

Iowa 91, No. 15 Indiana 89

Kris Murray tallied 30 points and 10 rebounds and had a key blocked shot in the final seconds as the Hawkeyes rallied from a 21-point deficit to topple the Hoosiers in Iowa City.

Filip Rebraca contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Connor McCaffery added 16 points as Iowa (9-6, 1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (10-4, 1-2) with 30 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Hood-Schifino finished with 21 points and nine assists. Race Thompson scored nine points for the Hoosiers before sitting out the second half due to a knee injury.

--Field Level Media











