Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Iowa State edges No. 5 K-State

[1/5] Jan 24, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jaren Holmes (13) scores over Kansas State Wildcats forward Ismael Massoud (25) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones won 80-76. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports















January 25 - Jaren Holmes scored 23 points -- including 10 straight for his team during a key second-half stretch -- and Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points to boost No. 12 Iowa State to an 80-76 victory against visiting No. 5 Kansas State on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.

Holmes had 18 points after halftime and was 8-for-11 from the floor overall to help the Cyclones finish at 57.1 percent. Iowa State (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) led by 10 points midway through the second half before holding on.

Osun Osunniyi scored 16 points for Iowa State while Tamin Lipsey had 10 points and a team-best six rebounds. Holmes added seven assists.

Nowell paced Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points, including a 4-for-5 effort from deep. Cam Carter (15 points), Keyontae Johnson (15) and Massoud (13) followed in double figures. Johnson added 10 rebounds to notch a double-double, and Nowell was just shy of the feat, collecting nine assists.

No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma State 75

Marcus Carr poured in 21 points to lead a balanced offensive attack and the Longhorns were in control throughout against the Cowboys in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) led for all but the first 2 1/2 minutes of the game, held an eight-point edge at halftime and never let Oklahoma State get closer than six points in the second half. Texas has won two straight after a loss at Iowa State on Jan. 17 and is now 10-2 with interim coach Rodney Terry at the helm.

Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points and Bryce Thompson tallied 11 for Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5), which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

No. 11 TCU 79, Oklahoma 52

Mike Miles scored 23 points to lead the Horned Frogs over the Sooners in Fort Worth, Texas.

Miles put up eight points during the Horned Frogs' 16-3 start as TCU took control from the beginning. Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points each for the Horned Frogs (16-4, 5-3 Big 12), who have won back-to-back games.

CJ Noland scored 11 points for the Sooners (11-9, 2-6), who have dropped a season-high three consecutive games.

No. 20 Miami 86, Florida State 63

Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong each scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes to a comfortable victory over the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla.

Miami (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 56.4 percent from the floor, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range. The Hurricanes outrebounded the Seminoles 40-23.

Florida State (7-14, 5-5), which was led by Caleb Mills' 12 points, was denied a chance to win three consecutive games for the first time this season after earning back-to-back victories on the road against Notre Dame and Pitt.

No. 24 Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 51

PJ Hall scored a game-high 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 to lead the Tigers to a victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.

Hunter Tyson finished with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Chauncey Wiggins also scored 12 points for Clemson. The Tigers improved to 17-4 and 9-1 in conference play, their best-ever start in ACC play through 10 games.

Georgia Tech (8-12, 1-9), which has dropped six straight games, got 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds from Deivon Smith. Ja'von Franklin chipped in 12 points and five rebounds.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.