Top 25 roundup: No. 14 Indiana gets triple-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis

[1/3] Dec 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) celebrates his and one basket and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce in the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports















December 8 - Trey Galloway had a career-high 20 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third triple-double in school history as No. 14 Indiana bounced back from its first loss of the season, beating Nebraska 81-65 in a Big Ten Conference game on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind.

Galloway, starting for the second straight game with Jalen Hood-Schifino nursing a sore back, shot 7 of 10 from the field and hit 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

His final basket came with 1:22 left off a feed from Jackson-Davis, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double for Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) since Juwan Morgan accomplished the feat in December 2018.

Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) had its three-game win streak snapped. It had won its last three road contests against ranked opponents, including Sunday's win at then-No. 7 Creighton, but never led. The Cornhuskers were without Sam Griesel, who missed the game due to an illness.

No. 4 Purdue 85, Hofstra 66

Zach Edey had his seventh double-double -- 23 points and 18 rebounds -- as the undefeated Boilermakers raced out to a big early lead and were never threatened in a win over Hofstra in West Lafayette, Ind.

The 7-foot-4 Edey was often triple-teamed by Hofstra, whose tallest player is 6-foot-9 Warren Williams, but he still had seven dunks and almost outrebounded the Pride, which finished with 20 boards.

Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 13 points each while Caleb Furst (12 points) and Fletcher Loyer (10 points) chipped in for Purdue (9-0), which has won its first nine games for the first time since winning 11 in a row to open the 2015-16 season. Amar'e Marshall scored a career-high 24 points for Hofstra (6-4).

No. 5 UConn 75, Florida 54

Adama Sanogo led four scorers in double figures with 17 points, carrying the Huskies to a win over the Gators in Gainesville, Fla.

Freshman Donovan Clingan added 16 points for UConn (10-0). Sanogo and Clingan dominated inside as UConn outrebounded Florida 42-28 and outscored the Gators 40-22 in points in the paint. Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Joey Calaterra put up 11 points off the Huskies' bench.

Florida (6-4) had its modest two-game win snapped. Riley Kugel and Alex Fudge had 13 points each for the Gators, with Colin Castleton scoring 12 points.

No. 7 Tennessee 84, Eastern Kentucky 49

Tyreke Key scored a game-high 17 points and suffocating defense enabled the Volunteers to cruise to a victory over the Colonels in Knoxville, Tenn.

Key shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and went a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for Tennessee (8-1). Julian Phillips added 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky (4-5), which has dropped three of its past four games, were led by Leland Walker's 13 points.

