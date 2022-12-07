Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Illinois tops No. 2 Texas in OT

[1/5] Dec 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) blocks a shot by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (5) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports















December 7 - Terrence Shannon Jr. came alive in overtime, scoring 12 points after struggling in regulation, as No. 17 Illinois ruled the endgame in an 85-78 comeback win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic in New York.

A pair of free throws by Jayden Epps with eight seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 68 and capped his 10-point comeback for the Illini. Texas' Marcus Carr missed a contested jumper in the lane at the buzzer that sent the game into overtime.

Shannon, who entered the game with a 19.8-point average per game, scored only four points over the first 40 minutes but contributed a jumper, a 3-pointer and a three-point play in the first 2:44 of the extra period to stake Illinois to a seven-point lead.

Matthew Mayer led the Illini (7-2) with a season-high 21 points while Shannon had 16, all after halftime, and Epps scored 11. Timmy Allen led Texas (6-1) with a season-high 21 points, and Tyrese Hunter scored 10.

No. 1 Houston 76, North Florida 42

Four players scored in double figures and the Cougars held the visiting Ospreys scoreless for the final 8:27 of the first half en route to the win.

Houston's Marcus Sasser tallied 12 points in the first 7:43 before leaving due to a cut over his eye. Jarace Walker added 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, helping the Cougars (9-0) dominate the glass 42-26.

Jarius Hicklen scored 12 points for North Florida (2-6), canning 4 of 7 3-point attempts.

No. 3 Virginia 55, James Madison 50

Kihei Clark tied a season high with 18 points and the Cavaliers held off the Dukes in Charlottesville, Va.

Jayden Gardner added 14 points for Virginia (8-0), which is off to its best start since the 2018-19 squad won its first 16 games. The Cavaliers' poor free-throw shooting (12 of 24) kept the contest close.

Takal Molson led James Madison (7-3) with 20 points, 18 in the second half, and Vado Morse added 11.

No. 9 Arkansas 65, UNC Greensboro 58

Freshman Nick Smith Jr. scored 22 points for his collegiate high as the Razorbacks struggled but still managed to beat the Spartans in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas (8-1) failed to get to the 70-point mark for the first time this season and shot a season-low 33.3 percent from the field. Makhi Mitchell added 13 points for the Razorbacks.

Donovan Atwell led UNC Greensboro (4-6) with 12 points while Dante Treacy added 11 and Kobe Langley 10.

No. 12 Baylor 80, Tarleton State 57

Keyonte George recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help the Bears dispatch the Texans in nonconference play in Waco, Texas.

George scored 18 points in the second half. Langston Love added a career-high 20 points in his first start for Baylor (7-2). Dale Bonner added 12 points and three steals. Baylor's top two scorers, L.J. Cryer (back) and Adam Flagler (illness), missed the game.

Shakur Daniel recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Tarleton State (5-4). Tiger Booker added 11 points.

Wisconsin 64, No. 13 Maryland 59

Freshman Connor Essegian made two late 3-pointers and host Wisconsin used stingy second-half defense to hand the Terrapins their first loss of the season.

The Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) blew a 12-point lead in the first half but recovered after the break behind a defense that held the Terrapins without a field goal during a decisive 7:47 span. Chucky Hepburn drilled a late 3-pointer on his way to 13 points and Steven Crowl added 12 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (8-1, 1-1) with 17 points. Julian Reese battled foul trouble to contribute 10 points and six rebounds. Donta Scott added nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

No. 15 Duke 74, Iowa 62

Jeremy Roach pumped in 22 points and the Blue Devils used a strong stretch in the second half to take control in a victory over the Hawkeyes as part of the Jimmy V Classic in New York.

Mark Mitchell's 17 points and Kyle Filipowski's 12 points and 10 rebounds also helped Duke (9-2) secure its third straight triumph in a seven-day stretch.

Patrick McCaffrey had 12 points and 10 points, Dasonte Bowen also scored 12 points and Filip Rebraca had 10 for Iowa (6-2). The Hawkeyes couldn't overcome 3-for-16 shooting on 3-point attempts and 39.7 percent shooting overall.

No. 24 TCU 78, Jackson State 51

JaKobe Coles scored a career-high 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Horned Frogs to a victory over the Tigers in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU (7-1) won its fifth consecutive game, getting 15 points, six rebounds and five assists from Damion Baugh and 14 points from Shahada Wells.

Coltie Young finished with 14 points and five rebounds for Jackson State (1-7), which committed 29 turnovers and shot 17-for-57 (29.8 percent) from the field.

--Field Level Media











