Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Miami nips No. 6 Virginia

December 21 - Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and dealt five assists as No. 22 Miami won its eighth straight and handed No. 6 Virginia its second consecutive loss, 66-64 on Tuesday in Coral Gables, Fla.

Jordan Miller contributed 11 points and five rebounds and Norchad Omier powered inside for 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

Virginia struggled on offense, making just 36.7 percent of its shots from the floor, including 26.1 percent (6 of 23) from beyond the arc. Ben Vander Plas paced the Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1) with 20 points. Kihei Clark scored five of his 13 points in the final 27 seconds to make it close.

Reece Beekman contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but his turnover in the closing seconds prevented Virginia from taking a final shot that could have tied or won the game.

No. 2 UConn 84, Georgetown 73

Joey Calcaterra scored all 14 of his points off the bench in the second half as the Huskies survived a scare from the Hoyas and pulled away for a win in Storrs, Conn.

Tristen Newton scored 17 points while Adama Sanogo poured in 14 and seven rebounds for the Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East), who shot 2-for-11 from the field to open the second half before recovering to keep their undefeated season alive.

Primo Spears scored 19 points and Qudus Wahab added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hoyas (5-8, 0-2), who have lost their last 21 Big East matchups.

No. 5 Arizona 85, Montana State 64

Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, to lead six players in double figures as the Wildcats pulled away late to beat the Bobcats in Tucson, Ariz.

Kriisa was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Cedric Henderson Jr. came off the bench to add 16 points for Arizona (11-1), which won its 26th consecutive game at McKale Center. Oumar Ballo had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jubrile Belo led Montana State (7-6) with 18 points, while RaeQuan Battle scored 17.

No. 9 Alabama 84, Jackson State 64

Behind a big second half from Mark Sears, the Crimson Tide held on for a win over the Tigers in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Sears scored 15 points, all in the second half, to help the Crimson Tide (10-2) bounce back from a Saturday loss to then-No. 15 Gonzaga. Noah Gurley added 16 points and five rebounds for Alabama, which played without Noah Clowney (illness) and Nimari Burnett (wrist, out indefinitely).

Ken Evans had 12 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 19 for Jackson State (1-11).

No. 11 Gonzaga 85, Montana 75

Drew Timme scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs shrugged off a slow start to stop the Grizzlies in a nonconference matchup in Spokane, Wash.

Timme went 12 of 16 from the field and also dished out five assists for Gonzaga (10-3), which converted 51.9 percent of its field-goal attempts. Julian Strawther added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Four players finished in double figures for Montana (6-6). Josh Bannan scored 19 points, while Dischon Thomas added 15 before fouling out on an offensive foul with 1:33 left.

No. 12 Baylor 58, Northwestern State 48

Jalen Bridges scored 13 points and the Bears' defense made key stops early in the second half during a win over the Demons in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (9-2) led by just two points at halftime but forged a decisive 14-0 run over a 4 1/2-minute span early in the second half to create some separation. The Bears registered their fourth straight victory.

Ja'monta Black and Demarcus Sharp poured in 17 points each for Northwestern State (8-4), and Sharp corralled 10 rebounds to record his first career double-double.

Wake Forest 81, No. 14 Duke 70

Tyree Appleby collected 18 points and eight assists to lift the Demon Deacons over the Blue Devils in Winston Salem, N.C.

Appleby made 13 of 14 shots from the free-throw line to propel Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC) to its seventh straight home win to open the season. Cameron Hildreth recorded 16 points and nine rebounds and Damari Monsanto sank three 3-pointers to highlight his 13-point performance for the Demon Deacons.

Jaylen Blakes scored a career-high 17 points off the bench before fouling out and Mark Mitchell added 14 for Duke (10-3, 1-1), which saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt.

Drake 58, No. 15 Mississippi State 52

Roman Penn sparked a second-half rally with 12 points as Drake shocked previously unbeaten Mississippi State at the Battle in the Vault in Lincoln, Neb.

With Drake (9-3) down 46-41 in the second half, Penn scored six straight points, including a steal and two layups, to put his team ahead 47-46 with 4:17 to play. After Cameron Matthews hit a layup to regain the lead for Mississippi State (11-1), Drake outscored the Bulldogs 11-6 to end the game.

Penn made a jumper with 63 seconds left and netted four free throws in the final nine seconds for a game-high 19 points, sealing Drake's first victory against Mississippi State in three career meetings. Eric Reed Jr. led Mississippi State with 11 points.

No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72

Race Thompson's 18-point, 11-rebound double-double helped the Hoosiers pull away from the Phoenix in Bloomington, Ind.

Jalen Hood-Schifino added 17 points and seven assists for the Hoosiers (9-3), and Miller Kopp scored 13 points. Indiana played without its two leading scorers but was still able to get the shots it wanted most of the time, sinking 58 percent from the field and 65.6 percent in the second half.

Freshman Max Mackinnon scored 19 points and Sean Halloran 15 for Elon (2-11). Zac Ervin came off the bench to add 12.

Providence 103, No. 24 Marquette 98

Bryce Hopkins logged 29 points and 23 rebounds as the host Friars outlasted the Golden Eagles in double overtime.

Despite going just 1 of 5 from the field in the ultimate frame, Providence (10-3, 2-0 Big East) went 11 of 14 from the foul line. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell each scored 20 points, Jared Bynum added 16 on three triples and Breed had 13 for the Friars.

Tyler Kolek led Marquette (9-4, 1-1) with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting and added five steals, five rebounds and three assists in his home state of Rhode Island. Kam Jones supplied 24 points.

--Field Level Media











