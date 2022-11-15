Top 25 roundup: Northwestern State stuns No. 15 TCU

[1/5] Nov 14, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) and Northwestern State Demons guard Demarcus Sharp (0) and Northwestern State Demons center Jordan Wilmore (32) go for the ball during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports















November 15 - Ja'Monta Black scored 25 points and Demarcus Sharp added 19, including the go-ahead basket with 1:14 to go, to help visiting Northwestern State upset No. 15 TCU 64-63 on Monday night at Fort Worth, Texas.

Chuck O'Bannon's 12 points led the Big 12's Horned Frogs (2-1), who sank just 2 of 21 shots from 3-point range. Micah Peavy added 10 points and Eddie Lampkin had 11 rebounds.

Isaac Haney contributed 7 points and 10 rebounds for the Southland Conference's Demons (2-2).

TCU played without leading scorer Mike Miles, who missed the game due to an undisclosed injury, and Damion Baugh, who's serving a six-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season.

No. 3 Houston 83, Oral Roberts 45

Tramon Mark had 23 points and Marcus Sasser added 19 as the Cougars cruised to a victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.

Mark shot 8 of 12 from the field to go along with four rebounds, while Sasser went 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2-for-6 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds. Houston (3-0), which led by as many as 39 points in the second half, shot 30 of 58 (51.7 percent) from the field, including 6 of 17 (35.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

DeShang Weaver had 12 points and five rebounds for Oral Roberts (1-2), while Connor Vanover scored all of his 11 points in the first half. The Golden Eagles had one field goal in the final 12 minutes of the second half, missing 17 shots in that time. Max Abmas, the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, was held to three points on 1-for-13 shooting.

No. 5 Baylor 95, Northern Colorado 62

LJ Cryer scored 20 points and Jalen Bridges added 15 as Baylor rolled to an easy victory over Northern Colorado in nonconference play at Waco, Texas.

The victory was the 400th at Baylor for coach Scott Drew, who is in his 20th season at the school. Adam Flagler recorded 13 points, 10 assists and three steals for Baylor (3-0). Keyonte George contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Dale Bonner added 12 points and six steals.

Daylen Kountz had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for Northern Colorado (1-2), but he also committed six turnovers. Matt Johnson II had 14 points and eight assists and Dalton Knecht added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 8 UCLA 86, Norfolk State 56

Six players scored in double figures for the Bruins, who went on a 23-4 run over the first 11 1/2 minutes of the second half en route to a blowout of the Spartans in Los Angeles.

The Bruins never trailed, but faced a challenge through the first half from the reigning two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans. Jaylen Clark had a game-high 19 points on another strong all-around game from the Bruins wing. Bruins veterans Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, while freshman Amari Bailey added another 11 points.

Kris Bankston led Norfolk State with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor while matching Clark's game-high of nine rebounds. Cahiem Brown added 13 points off the bench.

No. 10 Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points on 10-for-10 shooting as the Bluejays cruised to a victory over the Crusaders in Omaha, Neb.

Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot center, is now 20-for-21 over his past two games. Arthur Kaluma and Ben Shtolzberg posted 13 points apiece as 11 different players scored for Creighton (3-0). Ryan Nembhard had a career-high 12 assists.

Bo Montgomery had career highs of 21 points and five 3-pointers to lead Holy Cross (1-2). Gerrale Gates added 16 points for the Crusaders.

No. 19 Illinois 103, Monmouth 65

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game-high 30 points and the Illini roared out to a 30-point halftime lead in a rout of the Hawks in Champaign, Ill.

Shannon, a Texas Tech transfer, rolled up 21 in the first half, when the Fighting Illini established a 63-33 lead by hitting 23 of 30 shots from the field. Illinois' defense also created a whopping 17 first-half turnovers that were cashed in for 22 points.

Freshman Andrew Ball scored 13 points in a reserve role to lead the Hawks, who are playing their first season as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. Another freshman, Jack Collins, added 12 points.

No. 23 Texas Tech 64, Louisiana Tech 55

Kevin Obanor and De'Vion Harmon scored 15 points apiece to help the Red Raiders defeat the Bulldogs in a rough-and-tumble game in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders, who improved two spots in the AP poll released early on Monday, led by five points at halftime but by just a bucket six minutes into the second half. Pop Issacs added 10 points for Texas Tech, which limited the Bulldogs to 37.7 percent shooting from the floor and outrebounded Louisiana Tech 35-26.

Cobe Williams had 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Kenny Hunter hit for 10 in the loss. Louisiana Tech made just one of its final seven field-goal attempts and never led in the game.

--Field Level Media











