Top 25 roundup: Rasir Bolton helps No. 2 Gonzaga defeat No. 4 Kentucky

November 21 - Rasir Bolton scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help No. 2 Gonzaga post an 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Sunday night at Spokane, Wash.

Drew Timme added 22 points and Julian Strawther had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-1). Anton Watson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who never trailed.

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-2). Jacob Toppin scored 16 points, Cason Wallace had 14 points and four steals and Antonio Reeves scored 10 points off the bench for the Wildcats.

The contest was the first of a six-game series between the two powerhouse programs.

No. 1 North Carolina 80, James Madison 64

Armando Bacot racked up 19 points and 23 rebounds and the host Tar Heels used a big first half to defeat the Dukes.

RJ Davis poured in 21 points to help cap a season-opening four-game homestand for the Tar Heels (4-0). Pete Nance had 11 points and Leaky Black pulled in 12 rebounds.

Takal Molson scored 19 points for the Dukes (4-1), which endured a horrid shooting stretch early in the game. The Dukes averaged 105.2 points coming in, but they didn't reach the 50-point mark until there was 7:18 left.

No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56

Marcus Sasser overcame first-half foul trouble to score 16 points, and the Cougars used a dominant defensive performance to defeat the Ducks in Eugene, Ore.

Freshman Terrance Arceneaux came off the bench to score 15 points, Jamal Shead had 13 points and four assists and Jarace Walker had 10 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (5-0).

N'Faly Dante almost single-handedly kept Oregon (2-2) in the game with team-high totals of 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored 12.

No. 5 Baylor 80, No. 8 UCLA 75

Adam Flagler made a pair of clutch jump shots and two free throws in the final minute to cap his 22-point performance, LJ Cryer scored a game-high 28 points and the Bears outlasted the Bruins in the consolation round of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

Baylor (4-1) led for almost 29 minutes of game time, but never by more than nine points in what was a back-and-forth contest with nine ties throughout. UCLA (3-2) trailed by three points and had possession with a little more than a minute remaining before Flagler took over. He made a steal off Tyger Campbell's pass, and on the ensuing change of possession, he hit a pull-up jumper to push the Bears' lead back to two possessions.

Jaylen Clark answered with two of his team-high 23 points, again pushing the Bruins to within one possession. But on the next possession, Flager went one-on-one and, deep into the shot clock, connected on a pull-up jumper that effectively put the win away. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points in the loss, while Campbell finished with 12 points.

No. 12 Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers to a win over the RedHawks in Indianapolis.

Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 12 points, and Malik Reneau and Miller Kopp each added 10 points to flank Jackson-Davis for Indiana (4-0).

Mekhi Lairy and Julian Lewis each scored 12 points in defeat for Miami (1-5), which dropped its third straight.

No. 16 Virginia 70, No. 19 Illinois 61

The Cavaliers scored 13 straight points in the final four minutes to claim a victory over the Illini in the Continental Tire Main Event championship in Las Vegas.

Reece Beekman scored eight of his game-high 17 points during the final 3:11 for Virginia (4-0). Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner added 12 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who forced Illinois into five missed shots and three turnovers during the defining 13-0 run.

Virginia converted 25 of 32 free throws while Illinois hit just 4 of 9. Jayden Epps paced Illinois (4-1) with 14 points while Coleman Hawkins notched 10 points and three blocks. Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 59 points in Illinois' two previous games, finished with nine points before fouling out in the final minute.

No. 20 Michigan 70, Ohio 66

Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the Wolverines escaped with a nonconference victory over the Bobcats at Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (4-1), who trailed by seven points with less than six minutes to go, outscored the Bobcats 7-3 in overtime. Jett Howard had 13 points and Jaelin Llewellyn supplied 10. Kobe Bufkin contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Dwight Wilson led the Bobcats (1-3) with 21 points, including a last-second shot that sent the game into overtime. Jaylin Hunter had 14 points and Miles Brown added 11.

No. 24 Texas A&M 67, Loyola Chicago 51

Henry Coleman III scored 13 points to lead a balanced offensive attack as the Aggies defeated the Ramblers in the seventh-place game in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C.

Julius Marble added 11 points for the Aggies while Wade Taylor IV hit for 10. Eleven players saw the court and nine of them scored.

Philip Alston led all scorers with 16 points but no other Loyola player had more than nine points. The Ramblers (2-3), who dropped all three games in this event, committed 27 turnovers in Sunday's defeat.

No. 25 UConn 95, Delaware State 60

Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and seven different UConn players hit 3-pointers as the Huskies rolled to a win over the visiting Hornets in Hartford, Conn.

Sanogo, who scored 14 in the first half and finished with eight rebounds, led five double-figure scorers for the undefeated Huskies (5-0). Freshman Donovan Clingan logged 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Jevin Muniz led Delaware State (1-4) with 21 points, while Kyle Johnson added 15 and nine rebounds.

