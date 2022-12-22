Top four the minimum goal for Juventus, says Allegri















Dec 22 (Reuters) - Juventus will work hard to maintain their position in Serie A's top four, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Thursday, adding that it was their minimum ambition for the season.

Juventus were third in the standings before the World Cup break, two points behind AC Milan and 10 adrift of leaders Napoli, but only one point ahead of fourth-placed Lazio and Inter Milan in fifth.

"The team must be aware that they have five important months ahead of them," Allegri told Sky Sport after their 1-0 friendly win over Croatian side Rijeka.

"The minimum objective is to stay in the top four, but also try to get as close as possible to Napoli who (continue taking a strong lead).

"Then there will be the Europa League, the Coppa Italia... It would be nice to go all the way and play 36 games."

Despite crashing out of Champions League group stage and a disappointing league start, Allegri will retain his post as head coach even though the club's board is being replaced, Juve's holding company Exor said in November.

Before competitive action returns in Italy on Jan. 4, the coach will hope to recover some injured players ahead of a friendly on Dec. 30 against Belgium's Standard Liege.

"I think (Federico) Chiesa (can be recovered), let's see about (Mattia) De Sciglio," Allegri said.

"(Leonardo) Bonucci not, (Dusan) Vlahovic unlikely. Then (Brazil internationals) Alex Sandro and Danilo will return, and many (others) will be in better condition."

Juve resume their Serie A campaign at relegation-threatened Cremonese.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.